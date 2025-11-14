SOF Olympiad 2025-26: Dates released for all grades

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially published the exam date schedule for its 2025-26 programme, covering all major subject-wise Olympiads.

These include the International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO), International English Olympiad (IEO), National Science Olympiad (NSO), International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), International Computer Science Olympiad (ICSO), and the International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO).

According to the schedule, the SOF Olympiad Level-1 exams will span from September 2025 through January 2026, offering three possible date-sets per subject so that participating schools can select the most convenient one.

For example:

IGKO: 25 Sept 2025 / 8 Oct 2025 / 7 Nov 2025

IEO: 26 Sept 2025 / 11 Nov 2025 / 26 Nov 2025

NSO: 13 Nov 2025 / 27 Nov 2025 / 11 Dec 2025

IMO: 12 Nov 2025 / 28 Nov 2025 / 12 Dec 2025

ICSO: 24 Sept 2025 / 9 Oct 2025 / 22 Jan 2026

ISSO: 18 Sept 2025 / 20 Nov 2025 / 23 Jan 2026

This spread of dates allows schools to choose whichever slot suits their academic calendar, while students gain clarity much in advance for planning preparation and revision.

It’s important to note that for subjects with Level-2 examinations (eg, NSO, IMO, IEO), the second-level dates will be announced separately and at a later time.

With the SOF Olympiad dates out, educators and students are encouraged to finalise their chosen slot, integrate the schedule into their study plans and begin rigorous practice.

Early preparation, frequent mock tests, and consistent revision will prove beneficial given the competitive nature of these Olympiads.

The 2025-26 SOF Olympic cycle is now on a clearly defined timeline. Schools, students and parents alike should take note, lock in their preferred date and commence focused preparation without delay.