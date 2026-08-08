'Society shapes Gen Alpha': Rishabh Shah reacts to youth protests and abusive language against politicians

"I want to say that no derogatory language should be used by us against anyone, whether it is the Prime Minister or the Leader of the Opposition. At the same time, I would also like to convey through your platform that we often tell children what they should or should not do, which is important. However, their upbringing is ultimately shaped by us. The current and previous generations are responsible for raising them, and the environment in which they grow up is also created by society," the IIMUN President said.