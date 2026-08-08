'Society shapes Gen Alpha': Rishabh Shah reacts to youth protests and abusive language against politicians

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS): India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) founder and President, Rishabh Shah, said on Saturday that no derogatory language should be used against any political leader, whether it is the Prime Minister or the Leader of the Opposition.
His remarks come amid the circulation of several videos on social media allegedly showing protesters at Jantar Mantar using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking to IANS, Shah stressed the need for civility in public discourse and highlighted the role of society in shaping the values of younger generations.
"I want to say that no derogatory language should be used by us against anyone, whether it is the Prime Minister or the Leader of the Opposition. At the same time, I would also like to convey through your platform that we often tell children what they should or should not do, which is important. However, their upbringing is ultimately shaped by us. The current and previous generations are responsible for raising them, and the environment in which they grow up is also created by society," the IIMUN President said.
He noted that politics and cinema play a significant role in influencing young minds and shaping their outlook.
"Politics is an important part of society, and so is cinema. Whatever we show children and whatever they see around them influences and inspires them. Therefore, society must also ask itself how it is raising the next generation, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha. At present, we are raising Gen Alpha, and it is our collective responsibility to set the right example," he added.
Responding to a question on whether any anti-national forces could have been involved in the Jantar Mantar protest and whether such allegations warranted an investigation, Shah referred to recent remarks made by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
"RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat made a statement that became national headlines. He said that Gen Z is not anti-national and that Gen Z is speaking for itself. If the government or others believe that, apart from Gen Z, there were additional elements involved in the protest, then there should certainly be an inquiry. However, at the same time, I believe that the vast majority of those present were members of Gen Z who were there for genuine reasons," the IIMUN President said.
Commenting on the perceived difference between the Gen Z audience that attended Mohan Bhagwat's interaction and the Gen Z participants at the Jantar Mantar protest, Shah added that he saw more similarities than differences.
"As such, I do not see much of a difference because Gen Z's aspirations, concerns, and priorities are largely the same. They want progress in education, climate action, and mental health, among other issues. The difference lies mainly in the way they choose to express their views. One group demonstrated its demands in one manner, while another chose a different approach. Both forms of expression are acceptable in a democracy, and both are necessary in a healthy democratic society," he said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.