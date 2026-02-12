Social sciences students at JNU announce strike against admin crackdown

NEW DELHI:The School of Social Sciences (SSS) Council at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held a general body meeting to discuss the alleged unjust rustication of JNUSU office-bearers, the imposition of hefty fines on students, and the broader crackdown on student movements demanding implementation of the Rohith Act and the UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026.

The council resolved to boycott all classes and go on strike as an immediate and collective form of protest.

The strike was declared a democratic warning to the administration.

The Council made it clear that if the authorities remain unresponsive and refuse meaningful engagement with student demands, the movement will intensify through broader and sustained forms of struggle.

Students across various centres expressed solidarity with those facing punitive action and condemned what they described as the administration’s continued use of proctorial enquiries, rustication, out-of-bounds orders, and fines to suppress democratic dissent.