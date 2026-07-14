From gig workers to formal staff, India's social protection net covers over one billion

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India's social protection coverage reached an estimated 64.3% of India's population in 2025, supported by more than 80 million active EPFO members and 150 million people insured under ESIC.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to boost productivity, innovation, and economic growth.

Addressing the BRICS Trade Union Forum Summit-2026 at Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mandaviya highlighted that trade unions have played an important role in safeguarding workers' rights, strengthening industrial harmony, and ensuring economic progress is accompanied by social justice.

"Our labour courts guarantee universal minimum wages, social protection, employment letters, improved occupational safety and health, and a modern compliance system supported by digital governance," he said.

Mandaviya said that the labour courts have formally recognised gig and platform workers for the first time and transformed the labour sector through digital reforms. "We have established a digital public infrastructure to provide social welfare and facilitate employment generation in the country. Our e-SHRAM portal is one of a kind national digital databases with over 317 million unorganised workers, connecting them with various social welfare schemes," he said.

He also highlighted that ESIC and EPFO have undergone significant reforms aimed at expanding social security coverage, simplifying processes, and enhancing service delivery for both beneficiaries and employers.

Stressing India's social protection coverage has increased from 19 per cent in 2015, he added, "Underlying 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025 covering nearly 940 million people's primary estimated primary estimates of 2026 shows that coverage has crossed one billion citizens."

He added that India has generated nearly 170 million employment opportunities over the last ten years.

"The unemployment rate has declined from 6 per cent in 2017 to 3.1 per cent in 2025, while the female employment rate has increased significantly from 22 per cent to 38.8 per cent during the same period," he said.

The minister also stressed that AI presents opportunities to improve productivity, spur innovation and strengthen economic growth.

"As our economies continue to evolve, there is immense potential for deeper cooperation in areas such as social security, skills, -- AI, governance, labour mobility and decent work," he added.