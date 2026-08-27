Social media reel stunts on railway tracks land 853 behind bars in Bengal enforcement drive

Kolkata, Aug 27 (IANS): Eastern Railway (ER) has launched a massive drive against reels created by trespassing on railway tracks. Under instructions from General Manager Gitika Pandey, the IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of ER, Amiya Nandan Sinha, has directed strict legal enforcement across all divisions to curb unauthorised track movement and risky social media stunts.
In the three months from May 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of ER cracked down heavily on offenders under Section 147 of the Railways Act. A total of 828 prosecution cases were registered across the Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol and Malda divisions. Security personnel detected 813 cases and arrested 853 individuals.
In addition, 6,608 penalty cases were registered, with court fines amounting to Rs 3,18,220 and penalties totalling Rs 33,12,900.
The Asansol division recorded 152 prosecution cases, 152 detected cases, 156 persons arrested, 561 penalty cases, Rs 90,900 in fines, and Rs 2,82,000 in penalties.
Howrah recorded 96 prosecution cases, 96 detected cases, 97 arrests, 3,468 penalty cases, Rs 51,320 in fines, and Rs 17,33,900 in penalties. Malda recorded 298 prosecution cases, 288 detected cases, 300 arrests, 1,145 penalty cases, Rs 37,500 in fines, and Rs 5,78,500 in penalties. Sealdah recorded 282 prosecution cases, 277 detected cases, 300 arrests, 1,434 penalty cases, Rs 1,38,500 in fines, and Rs 7,18,500 in penalties.
While the enforcers continue their vigil, authorities have emphasised that strict legal action alone cannot solve the problem without self-awareness and responsible behaviour from the public.
Trespassing on railway tracks by passengers and nearby residents has long been an issue. The situation has worsened as several social media content creators have entered the tracks to create reels.
“In an effort to create sensational videos, such people often get close to running trains, landing in life-threatening situations. Railway tracks are designated operational transport corridors; they are neither pedestrian shortcuts nor sets for clicking photographs and filming social media reels. A single moment of distraction or misjudgement on the tracks can take away a precious life forever,” a senior official said.
It is not technically possible for a loco-pilot or motorman to stop a train within a short distance after spotting somebody on the tracks, the official added.
People have no reason to move on the tracks, as ER has constructed extensive infrastructure, including a continuous series of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), Road Over Bridges (ROBs), and Road Under Bridges (RUBs).
“No social media video or shortcut is worth risking your life. We earnestly request everyone to use designated bridges and crossings, because your safety is our utmost priority,” ER CPRO Shibram Majhi said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.