Social media helps 79-year-old shade ‘olakkuda’ tradition from extinction

KANNUR: For more than five decades, 79-year-old Devi of Bavuparamba Pullanhiyode, in Kannur’s Kurumathur panchayat, has been silently keeping alive an age-old tradition. With raw materials sourced from various places, her skilled hands continue to fashion ‘olakkuda’ (palm leaf umbrella), as she has for years.

In recent times, the craft has found a new audience. Social media has brought her traditional umbrellas into the limelight, spreading word of her work far beyond her village.

As images and stories of her craftsmanship reached wider circles, the popularity of Devi’s umbrellas has grown, drawing appreciation and increasing demand from various places.

“I began learning the basics of the craft at the age of 23, first by assisting my parents and observing their work closely,” she says.