Social media calls Byju’s case a 'lesson for startups' after founder’s jail term

New Delhi: Social media users reacted on Wednesday after reports showed that Byju’s founder Raveendran has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt in a case linked to the disclosure of assets.

Several users on X described the development as a cautionary tale for startup ecosystem, with many questioning the aggressive growth strategy adopted by the once high-flying edtech platform.

"One solution provider who was supposed to aid and help kids get educated fell into ‘fake it till you make it’ mode. Ambition and pressure wedged him away from his true purpose,” one user wrote, calling the episode a great case study for youth.

Another user said the jail sentence marked a dramatic escalation in the fallout surrounding the collapse of the edtech firm.