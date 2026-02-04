Social justice key to Viksit Bharat goals: India at UN 

New Delhi: Social justice is central to India's Viksit Bharat goals, said Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur at the 64th session of the UN Commission for Social Development in New York, US.

Leading the Indian delegation, Thakur highlighted its rights-based, inclusive, and people-centric development approach at the UN discussion.

"Social justice remains central to India's national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047," the Minister said.