So easy to carry in schools: SC criticises states permitting sale of alcohol in tetra packs

The Supreme Court strongly criticised state governments yesterday, Monday, November 18, for allowing the sale of alcohol in tetra packs, stressing that their low-cost, widely accessible, and misleading packaging could offer school-aged children easy access to alcohol and may go unnoticed by adults.

The bench questioned the permission to sell such alcohol packaging, noting that it is particularly easy to bring into schools, universities, and other educational institutions.

The court criticised state governments for putting revenue ahead of public health after Tetra packs containing whiskey for sale were submitted during a trademark dispute hearing, according to LiveLaw.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing John Distilleries' appeal against a Madras High Court decision in favour of Allied Blenders and Distillers, the manufacturer of Officer's Choice whiskey.

Previously, the Madras High Court ordered that John Distilleries' 'Original Choice' trademark be removed from the register of trademarks.

During the hearing, bottles and tetra packs from both firms were presented in court.

When the bench saw the whiskey-filled tetra packs, they were shocked and concerned that such packaging could provide children with easy access to liquor.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who presented the tetra packs before the bench, stated that such tetra packs account for the majority of alcohol sales because they are the cheapest.

Justice Surya Kant questioned how alcohol was allowed to be packaged like that, pointing out that it is exceedingly easy to bring into schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.

“Should this even be permitted? Because it is so easy to carry in schools, colleges, etc,” Justice Kant was quoted by LiveLaw.

Justice Kant urged the parties to consider the problem of tetra packs carrying alcohol in the greater public interest, stating that it is quite serious.

“I don't know how the governments are permitting this kind of thing,” he added.

Justice Bagchi further condemned the state governments, accusing them of trading on people's health.

"Understand how much of tons are wasted on health because of earning revenue...trading on the health of the people," he fumed.