SNAP 2025 schedule OUT: Check here

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the schedule for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025.

Registration for the national-level management entrance test is now open and will continue until November 20 on the official website, snaptest.org .

The SNAP 2025 exam will be conducted across three sessions on December 6, December 14, and December 20, in a computer-based format. Candidates can appear for up to three test attempts, with the best score among them considered for the final merit list.

Here’s how to apply for SNAP 2025:

Go to the official website at snaptest.org On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘SNAP 2025’ registration link when activated. As a new window opens, log in using the asked credentials. Then fill out the application form as required. To complete the process, pay the application fee and upload the documents.

The one-hour test will comprise 60 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections:

General English

Analytical and Logical Reasoning

Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency

A registration fee of Rs 2,250 per test and Rs 1,000 per programme will apply, both non-refundable. Applicants seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes at Symbiosis institutes must also apply separately to the institutes of their choice.

With the registration deadline fast approaching, aspirants are advised to complete the application process early to secure their preferred test city and slot.