Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

New Delhi: India's Smriti Mandhana has regained the top position in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, replacing South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt as the world's leading batter on Tuesday.



Stars from South Africa and Ireland made gains on the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings. The Proteas cruised to an impressive seven-wicket triumph in the East London series-opener, with Sune Luus and Miane Smit leading the way with half-centuries as the side chased down the victory target of 210 inside 37 overs, as per the ICC website.

