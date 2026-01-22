Smriti Irani shares India's women-led growth story at World Economic Forum

Our endeavour is that commercial institutionalised financial institutions and instruments come to India, to those 300 cities, and help women who are hoping to grow in their entrepreneurial journey."

She further added, "I think Davos is a place where today 3,000 leaders from across the world, of which 850 are global CEOs, heads of state, have all come together on issues which oscillate from technology, the future of jobs, to sustainability. I particularly focus on equity. For too long, conversations have happened around the rights of women. I believe that when an enterprise needs equity, economies flourish.

I'm very proud that as chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good, which is particularly focused on gender, we at the World Economic Forum have managed to create support for 1 lakh women-owned businesses back home in India." She stated that the presence of thousands of global leaders provides a unique opportunity to bring international capital to India's women-led startups.

