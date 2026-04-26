Smoking worsens risks for type 2 diabetes patients, study flags urgent need to quit

NEW DELHI: Smoking among people living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major driver of cardiovascular morbidity and premature mortality, said a latest study.

Published in the Journal of Diabetes in 2026, the study said that complete cessation of combustible tobacco should remain the primary goal in T2D management.

Highlighting that smokers have a 37 per cent higher risk of type 2 diabetes, the study said that smoking cessation is a “clinical priority” as evidence shows that former smokers with diabetes have lower risks of mortality and cardiovascular events than current smokers.