Smartail AI, BharatCloud partner to accelerate AI adoption across 3,000+ schools in India

With the aim of accelerating the adoption of secure and data-sovereign AI in education, Bharathcloud has announced a partnership with Smartail AI. The collaboration aims to support AI-led transformation in 3000+ schools and universities in India by 2026, with phased implementation in line with institutional readiness and educational frameworks. The companies will also enable educational institutions to responsibly deploy AI without compromising data security, compliance or pedagogical integrity.

Data sovereignty and security have become an urgent need as AI adoption in India's education sector grows. BharathCloud's sovereign AI cloud powers DeepGrade, Smartail's core platform, which enables a secure, automated grading system, real-time student performance analytics, and personalized learning insights.

Leveraging BharathCloud's solutions, Smartail has improved the performance and efficiency of the platform, now grading over 3 million marks per month, with an accuracy of nearly 97 per cent. With 500+ papers produced monthly across CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, IB, Cambridge and State Board curricula, question paper production has increased by 17 per cent. A secure, upgraded network infrastructure ensures secure data storage and retrieval, supported by a cost-optimized cloud architecture that offers competitive pricing.



In addition to supporting Smartail's core platforms, Smartail offers a single platform for cloud management and AI deployment by granting institutions access to secure AI cloud infrastructure via BharathCloud. With BharathCloud's independent AI Cloud experience enhancing Smartail's well-established footprint in the UK and UAE, the agreement is aimed at reciprocal growth beyond India in the future, allowing both businesses to offer solutions to international markets.