Smart food habits every student should follow while travelling

Travel often disrupts routine, but your nutrition doesn’t have to fall apart with it. Whether you’re navigating hotel buffets, local cuisines, or long days out, a few simple principles can help you stay consistent without over-restricting. The goal isn’t perfection, it’s making better choices, most of the time.

Start by structuring your plate. A reliable approach is to build meals with roughly half vegetables, one quarter protein, and one quarter carbohydrates, with fats used in moderation. This simple visual guide helps control portions while ensuring you’re getting enough fibre and protein to stay full and energised.