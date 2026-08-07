Smart classes, modern labs and quality learning: PM SHRI School in UP’s Deoria sets a new benchmark

Deoria: Quality education is the foundation of a brighter future. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has been working towards strengthening basic education across the state. In the past few years, government schools have seen many changes in terms of infrastructure and the availability of modern educational facilities to provide better learning opportunities to the students.

This change is exemplified well by PM SHRI Composite School Sahwa, Deoria. The school has developed modern facilities including smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, and learning spaces that focus on the overall development of students. Along with academics, special attention is being given to students’ cultural and physical growth.