Smart classes, modern labs and quality learning: PM SHRI School in UP’s Deoria sets a new benchmark

Deoria: Quality education is the foundation of a brighter future. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has been working towards strengthening basic education across the state. In the past few years, government schools have seen many changes in terms of infrastructure and the availability of modern educational facilities to provide better learning opportunities to the students.
This change is exemplified well by PM SHRI Composite School Sahwa, Deoria. The school has developed modern facilities including smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, and learning spaces that focus on the overall development of students. Along with academics, special attention is being given to students’ cultural and physical growth.
Students at the school expressed their happiness with the facilities available. They said that the well-equipped library and computerised labs have made learning easier, more engaging, and interactive.
The PM SHRI Composite School, Sahwa, has emerged as a trusted educational centre for children from nearly 22 villages in the surrounding area. This is evident from the increasing demand for admissions as families now have confidence in this school for their children’s education.
The school is not limited to traditional classroom learning but also provides exposure to modern educational tools through its Science Lab, ICT Lab, Astronomy Lab and Learning through Doing Lab. The facilities allow students to practically explore concepts and develop scientific thinking.
The school has also had a notable success in academics. Till now, 16 students of PM SHRI Composite School, Sahwa have been selected for the national-level INSPIRE Award and 64 students got scholarships through the NMMS examination. These successes demonstrate the benefits of better learning facilities and dedicated teaching.
Basic Education Department said many PM SHRI schools in the district have become examples of excellence with modern infrastructure and a student-friendly learning environment.
District Basic Education Officer Dr Ram Jiavan Maurya told IANS about the achievements of the PM SHRI Composite School, Sahwa. He also highlighted the progress made in government schools in Deoria, with better infrastructure, modern facilities and enhanced learning opportunities for students.
Anamika Singh, a student, said the school has good learning facilities like smart classrooms, a good library and modern laboratories that allow learners to comprehend concepts better and enhance their learning experience.
Another student, Jolly Singh, said that facilities available at the school, especially computerised labs and modern learning resources, make studies more interesting and help students to gain practical knowledge.
Parent Ranu Singh said that PM SHRI Composite School, Sahwa, has become a trusted choice for parents because of its quality education, improved facilities, and positive learning environment. Another parent, Umapati Singh, appreciated the transformation of the school and said that modern facilities and dedicated teachers are helping children receive better education close to their homes.
School principal Muhammad Gazanfar explained that the school focuses on activity-based learning through facilities such as the Science Lab, ICT Lab, Astronomy Lab, and Learning by Doing Lab to provide students with practical and innovative education.
A few years ago, primary education in Uttar Pradesh faced several challenges, but with continuous efforts under CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, government schools have undergone a major transformation.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.