“Small Things” from Aymanam draw statewide notice

KOTTAYAM: From the pages of Arundhati Roy’s ‘The God of Small Things’ to the fast-moving world of Instagram reels, Aymanam, a sleepy village in Kottayam, has made its way back into the public imagination. A video featuring the confident students of Olassa Government LP School has gone viral, earning praise for the institution and offering a glimpse of the strength of Kerala’s public education system.

The video, featuring students of the Malayalam medium school speaking with confidence in English, about the school and the high-quality education it offers, has garnered widespread attention, just days after being uploaded on the school’s Instagram page.

Although the video was initially intended to attract local parents and children, it has resonated far beyond the region, drawing interest from across the state, and beyond.

“Instead of the traditional door-to-door canvassing for enrolment, we opted to leverage digital platforms to reach a broader audience. We never anticipated the video would go viral and receive such an overwhelming response. We are delighted that the world has recognised the calibre of our students and the quality of education we provide,” said Jasmi Thomas, headmistress.

The video uploaded last week has already recorded more than two lakh views. The school currently has 72 students, including 16 children in the kindergarten section. At a time when many parents prioritise CBSE schools, the Olassa school stands out by delivering quality education that rivals its CBSE counterparts.

“Despite having only four teachers, including the headmistress, our staff members are well-trained to educate the children. We foster a nurturing environment where students feel comfortable and engaged. Our students are proficient in both English and Malayalam, comparable to their peers in CBSE schools. That’s why our school continues to do well despite there being several CBSE and aided schools in the vicinity,” Jasmi added.