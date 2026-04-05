Slowing down with clay and matcha

Yet behind every ceramic piece lies a long and demanding journey that requires time and patience. Describing the process and its challenges, Sowmya highlights, “When I make a pot, it is still not ceramic because it goes through many stages. First, I prep the clay, centre it on the wheel, then shape and trim it, and let it dry for one to two weeks because rushing can make it crack or break. After drying comes the first firing, then glazing and the second firing, and the entire process takes about a month, with each step demanding patience, especially during tight timelines like pop-ups, because rushing means the pots may break or not turn out as intended.”

Matcha, on the other hand, offers a different kind of calm. Describing the experience of brewing tea, Aditi explains, “Matcha, for me, is always about patience, and it brings a sense of relaxation. When I am doing pottery, I often feel stressed because I keep thinking about the result and whether the pot might break or turn out differently. However, when I make matcha or brew any kind of tea, it gives a very calm, zen feeling.” Aditi further adds, “When I drink matcha or teas like Hōjicha, Gyokuro, Oolong and Chinese teas, the brewing feels very relaxing because there is music, hot water, leaves, and ceramics, which is why tea and ceramics go back to the first century.”