Slow-paced safaris amid rapid travel trends

Amruda Nair, founder of Uttarakhand’s Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa, tracks a marked change in the guest intent. “Now guests are using the wilderness as a reset button—for better sleep, less screen time, quieter mornings, slower meals, and that rare feeling of not having to be ‘on’ all day.”

While the safari drive still headlines the itinerary, the real story unfolds in the margins. Evolve Back, a luxury wildlife resort along the Kabini River in Kerala, offers a gentler, more reflective entry into the wild. The retreat integrates Ayurvedic therapies with its riverfront setting, encouraging a slower rhythm, where time seems to stretch alongside the stillness of the water.

The common thread across these properties is restraint. Wildlife conservationist and Ameliya Safari’s founder Suyash Keshari believes this restraint is precisely why forest-forward wellness resonates deeply now. Forests offer what most urban wellness spaces cannot: perspective. “Travellers are looking for environments that genuinely help them slow down and reset,” Keshari notes.

Travellers are looking for environments that genuinely help them slow down and reset.

Suyash Keshari, Founder, Ameliya Safari

Ameliya Safari’s founder Suyash KeshariInterestingly, the shift has expanded the safari calendar. Off-season jungle visits are rising as wellness gives guests a reason to come even when sightings are unpredictable. It also allows wildlife lodges to cater to families and mixed-interest groups, where some pursue high-adrenaline safaris, while others engage with the forest through wellness, rest, and sensory immersion.

Local cuisine further reflects this broadening shift. At Rawla Narlai, Kumbhalgarh—a 17th-century royal hunting lodge turned heritage stay—food is an extension of the landscape. “Meals are built around seasonal, locally sourced ingredients from nearby farms, aligning with Ayurvedic principles without being prescriptive,” says hotel manager Kripalini Singh.

As luxury safaris continue to evolve, the shift suggests a future where their success will no longer be judged by sightings, but by the depth of restoration one feels upon departure.

This story has been written by Konkana Ray of The New Indian Express.