Slow pace, lack of stakeholder input stall Telangana Education Policy formulation

HYDERABAD: The formulation of the Telangana Education Policy (TEP) has been progressing at a slow pace, raising concerns over the limited involvement of key stakeholders, including government teachers, private school teachers and private school managements.

This is despite the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) proposing to extend its services in the policy formulation process.

Some TRSMA members stressed that proper consultation is essential before finalising such a crucial document.