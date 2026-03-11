Sleep: The unsung pillar of good health

As World Sleep Day on March 13 approaches, doctors are once again drawing attention to something many people tend to ignore in the rush of daily life: sleep. In a fast-paced world driven by work schedules, deadlines and constant screen exposure, experts say healthy sleep is not a luxury but an essential pillar of overall wellbeing of physical, mental and emotional health.

Dr V Nagarjuna Maturu, senior consultant and clinical director, clinical and interventional pulmonology at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains that sleep plays a much bigger role in health than most people realise. “The 3-2-1 sleep rule advises avoiding heavy meals or alcohol three hours before bed, stopping work two hours before bedtime, and avoiding screens one hour before sleep because these steps support digestion, reduce mental stimulation, and prevent melatonin suppression from blue light, while the related 10-3-2-1 rule also recommends avoiding caffeine ten hours before sleep,” he says.

Stress is one of the biggest reasons people struggle with sleep today, and Dr Nagarjuna says the body responds strongly to it. Explaining how stress interferes with rest, he shares, “Stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that disrupts the body’s natural sleep-wake rhythm. Elevated cortisol levels make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. Stress can also increase mental alertness and fragment the normal stages of sleep, preventing deep restorative sleep. Over time, chronic stress keeps the body in a prolonged ‘fight-or-flight’ state, which often leads to insomnia and persistent fatigue.”

Dr Keshavan Vamanan, consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda, points out that modern lifestyles themselves often disrupt natural sleep cycles. “Work pressure, irregular schedules, excessive caffeine intake, late-night screen use and anxiety are among the leading causes. Many people also skip relaxation time before bed, keeping the brain in an alert state. Over time, these habits disturb the body’s internal clock, making it difficult to fall asleep or maintain deep, restorative sleep,” he explains.

Dr Keshavan also highlights how late-night screen time has become a major reason for poor sleep. “Late-night screen exposure suppresses melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. The blue light emitted from phones and laptops signals the brain to stay alert, delaying sleep onset. Continuous scrolling or work-related stress further keeps the mind active. As a result, people take longer to fall asleep and often experience lighter, less restorative sleep,” he continues.

Since pulmonologists also deal with breathing-related sleep issues, Dr Nagarjuna notes that disorders like snoring and sleep apnea are more common than people think. “Snoring and sleep-related breathing disorders, particularly obstructive sleep apnea, are quite common and affecting 20 to 30 percent of adults, especially those overweight, middle-aged, or older. Repeated pauses in breathing, lower oxygen levels and fragment sleep; therefore, untreated cases increase risks of hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, anxiety, and depression,” he highlights.

Doctors also warn that certain symptoms should not be ignored. Speaking about when to seek medical help, Dr Keshavan states, “If sleep difficulties persist for more than a few weeks despite lifestyle changes, it is advisable to seek medical advice. Frequent insomnia, loud snoring, breathing pauses during sleep, persistent daytime fatigue or difficulty concentrating may indicate underlying sleep disorders. Early consultation can help diagnose issues such as sleep apnea or chronic insomnia and prevent long-term health complications.”

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, experts emphasise that improving sleep does not always require complicated solutions. Dr Nagarjuna advises maintaining simple daily habits. “Maintain a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Keep the bedroom quiet, dark, and cool to promote restful sleep. Avoid caffeine after noon and limit daytime naps to about 20 minutes. Practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing before bedtime can also help. Combined with regular exercise and a balanced diet, these habits can significantly improve sleep quality and overall health,” he points out.

As conversations around health continue to evolve, doctors say sleep must be treated with the same seriousness as diet and exercise. Recognising its importance, they believe, is the first step towards healthier and more balanced lives.

