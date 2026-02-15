Sky is not the limit, India must guard the final frontier

The inexorable march of human conflict into the cosmos frontier is no longer a subject of speculative fiction—it’s a stark geopolitical reality. The serene void of outer space, once the exclusive domain of scientific exploration and peaceful cooperation, has been irrevocably transformed into a contested, congested and competitive arena central to national security.

For India, a nation whose security calculus is defined by contested borders and strategic competition in an era where dominance is defined by information, precision and the control of the celestial commons, the establishment of an operationally empowered Indian Space Force is an unavoidable strategic mandate for safeguarding national sovereignty in the 21st century.