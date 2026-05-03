SKUAST launches rural exploration programme for agriculture education

The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir has launched a Student Rural Exploration Programme (SREP) aimed at reshaping agricultural education through hands-on rural engagement.

The initiative, introduced under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, saw more than 3,000 students deployed across over 300 university-adopted villages in the Kashmir Valley.

Officials said that the programme moves beyond classroom-based instruction by placing students directly in rural settings, where they can study farming systems, local economies and community challenges.

Vice-Chancellor Nazir Ahmad Ganai said that the programme is designed to create a link between science and society, enabling students to generate real-time insights while supporting farming communities with technical knowledge.

Students from disciplines including agriculture, horticulture, veterinary sciences, fisheries, forestry and agricultural engineering are participating in multidisciplinary teams under faculty supervision. These teams are conducting field surveys and participatory rural appraisal exercises to understand on-ground issues.

The programme is intended to benefit both learners and farmers. While students gain practical exposure to rural livelihoods, farmers receive guidance on modern techniques, government schemes and improved agricultural practices.

University officials said that the initiative is expected to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the rural sector and will be integrated into the academic calendar, with regular field visits planned in the future.