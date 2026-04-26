Skin nutraceutical boom raises concerns over safety and overhyped claims

Risks and reality

Collagen supplements, another booming category, are generally safer but not without drawbacks. Many low-quality products are contaminated with heavy metals or lack bioavailability, meaning the body may not effectively use them. Consumers often take them in large quantities, expecting visible anti-ageing results, despite limited scientific evidence supporting dramatic skin transformation through oral collagen alone.

A deeper concern lies in unregulated “skin lightening” blends, which combine multiple active compounds—vitamin C, alpha lipoic acid, glutathione, and herbal extracts. These formulations are often inadequately tested, and in some cases, have been found to contain undisclosed steroids or synthetic agents, posing risks of hormonal imbalance and metabolic disruption, particularly in women over 40.