Skill upgradation for AP Legislature staff in focus at PRIDE programme

VIJAYAWADA: Secretary-General of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, stated that employees of the Legislature would be able to overcome the challenges faced in the discharge of their duties only when they enhance their professional competence.

The three-day training programme conducted from May 19 to 21 for officers and staff at the Andhra Pradesh Legislature Secretariat in Velagapudi, under the aegis of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), which is affiliated to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, concluded on Thursday.

He urged the participants not to become complacent with the status quo, emphasizing that progress is possible only when one thinks creatively and differently, he exhorted them to bid farewell to stereotypical thinking and usher in a new era of innovative ideas.

Prasanna Kumar noted that this marks the first instance in which highly experienced Lok Sabha officials have personally travelled to Amaravati to impart such training: he advised the participants to apply the lessons learned in the discharge of their duties, stating that only then would they be able to excel in their respective fields. He further affirmed that recognition and career advancement are assured for those who perform their duties with complete understanding and a sense of responsibility.

PRIDE Director P K Mallick said their institution conducts training programmes for public representatives, officers of Parliament and State Legislatures, foreign parliamentary delegations, and officials of democratic institutions.