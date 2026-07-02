Skill Olympiad highlights seafood processing talent in Kochi, professionals showcase technical mastery

Kolkata, July 2 (IANS): P. Surya Bhaskar of Devi Fisheries Limited in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinda, emerged as winner of the second edition of the National Skill Olympiad on Seafood Value Addition, held during the Seafood Expo Bharat 2026 in Kochi a day before, officials said on Thursday.
The event was an initiative of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). It brought together ten trained seafood processing professionals, who demonstrated their culinary skills and technical expertise in preparing value-added seafood products.
It turned out to be a closely contested finale, with Muthu Kumaran of Theva & Co in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, securing the second position, while Sagarika Sardar of SS Seafoods Private Limited in West Bengal's Kolkata, and Barabari Jena of Sabri Food Products Private Limited in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, were adjudged third and fourth.
The winner received a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, while the second and third prize winners received Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.
A consolation prize of Rs 25,000 was awarded to the fourth-position holder.
The finalists were tasked with preparing six value-added seafood products that are in demand in international markets -- Nobashi Shrimp, Breaded Butterfly Shrimp, Cooked Peeled Deveined Tail-On (PDTO) Shrimp, Marinated Shrimp Skewers, Breaded Squid Rings and Fish Fillets.
The competition was evaluated by a jury comprising Sarika K, senior scientist at ICAR-CIFT in Kochi; Nithin C T, Processing and quality assurance supervisor at NIFPHATT in Kochi, and others.
The participants were assessed on the basis of technical skill, hygiene, precision, presentation and the quality of the finished products.
Ahead of the event, MPEDA conducted 50 seafood value addition training programmes across the east and west coasts of India, through which more than 2,500 seafood processing workers and professionals were trained in preparing seafood products with high demand in international markets.
The regional rounds of the Olympiad were held in Mumbai for the West Coast Zone and Visakhapatnam for the East Coast Zone.
The ten finalists were selected from among the participants in the regional rounds held on June 30.
"The Olympiad represents an important milestone in building a resilient and globally competitive seafood sector capable of meeting the evolving expectations of international markets," P Jawahar, MPEDA Chairman, said.
MPEDA is making sustained efforts to strengthen quality assurance, food safety, processing excellence, workforce skilling, sustainable seafood production and reliable supply chains, Jawahar said, adding that the Olympiad serves as an important platform for strengthening India's seafood export ecosystem.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.