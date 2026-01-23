Skill ministry, World Economic Forum to launch Skills Accelerator in India

New Delhi: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), will launch and implement a Skills Accelerator in India, a platform aimed at identifying, scaling and accelerating innovative solutions and public-private partnerships to address critical skills gaps in the workforce.

The Accelerator will support efforts to strengthen India's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem by ensuring closer alignment between skilling initiatives and the evolving demands of industry and the global economy, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.