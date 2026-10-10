Skill development Ministry felicitates 'Team India' for historic WorldSkills Shanghai performance

"It's an amazing experience. I am still recovering from the high of the medal and winning at WorldSkills. Also, today we met the Prime Minister, and that was an amazing experience, to be honest. The aura that he had when he entered the room... we actually got the opportunity to talk to him... We felt comfortable around him and felt really very comfortable giving all the ideas and listening to his experiences as well. It was wonderful," Begum told ANI.

The felicitation ceremony was also attended by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Minister of State for Education and senior officials of the Government of India.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the representatives of Team India at the WorldSkills Competition, Shanghai 2026, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Friday.

During the interaction, the participants shared their experiences during the competition. They expressed pride in representing their country at the world stage. The participants discussed adapting to new tools, software, technical systems and work processes during the international competition. They also spoke about the work being done by the government towards skill development, which is helping youth.

Prime Minister congratulated the participants for representing India on the global stage. He urged them to become ambassadors of skill development. He said that practical skills are as important as academic degrees.

WorldSkills is the world's leading international skills competition, bringing together young professionals from participating countries and regions to demonstrate excellence across a wide range of vocational and technical skills.

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the 48th WorldSkills Competition, was held from September 22 to 27, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. Team India secured 10th position at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, Shanghai 2026, winning 6 Silver Medals and 20 Medals for Excellence. India was represented by its largest-ever contingent of 70 competitors participating across 63 skills.

The interaction was also attended by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Minister of State for Education and senior officials of the Government of India.