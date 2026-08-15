Skill development, education necessary for women, girls in shelter homes: DCW chairperson

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Lata Gupta visited a Nirmal Chhaya Complex shelter home for women and children and stressed the need for skill development and education to boost their self-confidence and help them reintegrate into society.
Gupta, who was appointed as the chairperson of the panel after a gap of two years, interacted with women and children residents at the centre on Jail Road, Tilak Nagar. She also reviewed care and rehabilitation facilities and distributed gifts.
Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) will work towards ensuring that women and girls living in shelter homes get a clean environment, education and skills so that they can become more confident and independent.
"Our girls should live in a clean place. They should not just spend time here. They should also be educated to increase their self-confidence. They should also have skills," she said.
She said efforts would also be made to ensure that women, after leaving the shelters, do not feel alienated or pressured by society and are able to lead their lives with dignity.
Gupta said several schemes and programmes related to women, children and development were already being implemented in Delhi, while acknowledging that there were challenges that needed to be addressed.
Referring to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's emphasis on women's dignity, she said, "Women's respect is the greatest pride of our country."
The DCW chairperson also said the panel would work towards introducing schemes aimed at the overall betterment of women residing in shelter homes and their children.
The Nirmal Chhaya Complex shelters and one-stop centres are associated with the DCW and are meant to provide support to women and children in need of care and protection.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.