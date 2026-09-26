Madhusudan Sai calls for greater focus on skill-based short courses

Hyderabad: Sri Madhusudan Sai, founder of the One World One Family Mission, attended an interactive session at the 'Compassion in Action' event here, where he said reforms are needed in the education sector.
The spiritual leader on Friday said skill-based short-term courses are the "need of the hour" to bridge the gap between the current system and industry requirements, adding that such courses will soon be introduced in educational institutions run by his organisation.
"In many advanced countries, including the US, students are no longer coming forward for long-term courses. In India, there is a significant gap between what students learn in colleges and what the industry actually needs. We must take all these factors into account and bring about necessary reforms in education," he said, according to a release from the One World One Family Mission.
He also cautioned against commercialisation in education, pointing out the absence of value and moral education in many schools today.
Responding to common criticisms directed at Gen Z, he said the generation, in his view, learns faster and is much smarter, adding that elders need to accept this fact while the youth of the generation must also consciously practise slowing down their pace of life.
Highlighting ongoing healthcare initiatives, he said extensive medical research is underway at the Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Muddenahalli, Karnataka.
The organisation, which runs educational institutions and other philanthropic initiatives in Telangana, Karnataka and elsewhere, has developed an integrated treatment method combining four approaches focused on wellness and longevity, and is currently trying to secure a patent for it, he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.