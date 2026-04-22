Air China resumes Beijing–Delhi flights, easing travel for Indian students and professionals

Beijing [China], April 22 (ANI): In a significant move for regional connectivity, Air China has officially resumed its direct flight operations between Beijing and Delhi as of April 21. The restoration of this key aerial link marks a milestone in easing travel and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring nations.

The announcement was shared by Yu Jing, Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, who hailed the resumption as a "strong and confident start" for the route.

The inaugural flights of the resumed service demonstrated high operational efficiency, setting a positive tone for the schedule ahead.

Both legs of the journey were operated using the Airbus A332 (A330-200), a wide-body aircraft known for its reliability on international routes, while highlighting the technical success of the launch, both the arriving and departing flights touched down ahead of schedule.

The primary objective of the resumption is to facilitate "easier journeys" for business travellers, tourists, and students, bridging the distance between the two capitals.

In a post on X, Yu said, "On April 21, Air China officially resumed direct flights between Beijing & Delhi. Both flights operated on an Airbus A332, and both arrived ahead of schedule -- a strong and confident start to the resumed route."

The resumption of direct flights is seen as a practical step toward stabilising logistics and communication. While commercial in nature, the move carries a symbolic weight in the diplomatic landscape.

"The skies are connected once again -- here's to easier journeys and closer ties between our two peoples!" said Yu.