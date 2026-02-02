Sixteenth finance commission offers Kerala modest relief, but fiscal constraints persist

KOCHI: For a state that has long argued it is being penalised for doing the “right things” — controlling population growth, investing in human development and raising its own revenues — the Sixteenth Finance Commission (FC-16) has brought a measure of relief to Kerala, though not without fresh caveats.

Under the FC-16 award for 2026–31, Kerala’s share in the divisible pool of central taxes has risen to 2.382%, reversing the marginal erosion it witnessed under recent Finance Commissions. While this uptick offers some breathing space, experts caution that the overall picture remains mixed, with tighter fiscal conditions and the withdrawal of key grants tempering the gains.