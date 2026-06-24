Six startups win NITI Aayog-backed innovation challenge

New Delhi: Six youth‑led startups from across India were selected winners of the 8th Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge 2026, and each received seed grants and capacity‑building support, the government said on Wednesday.
The startups were selected as winners for developing innovative solutions that advance sustainability through circular economy innovations, sustainable textiles and fashion, and sustainable food systems and water conservation, an official statement said.
The challenge, co‑led by the United Nations Development Programme India and Citi Foundation in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission and implemented by T‑Hub Foundation, drew over 350 applications from 28 states and enrolled 50 high‑potential startups in a three‑month National Springboard Program.
The three winners received Rs 3.5 lakh each along with capacity-building opportunities and ecosystem access, while three runners‑up were awarded Rs 2.2 lakh each, the statement from Niti Aayog said.
The three‑month National Springboard Program was a virtual capacity-building journey supported by a curated group of 16 industry mentors and domain specialists.
All 50 startups pitched before a distinguished jury during the National Innovation Dialogue and the top 20 startups advanced to the Regional Immersion Bootcamp hosted at T-Hub, Hyderabad.
The five-day immersive programme brought together ecosystem leaders, sustainability experts, investors, government stakeholders and entrepreneurs through masterclasses, mentorship sessions, site visits and peer learning opportunities designed to strengthen business models and scale impact.
“Initiatives like Youth Co:Lab reinforce the power of innovation, collaboration, and youth leadership in addressing some of our most pressing challenges,” said Meraj Faheem, CEO, Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC), Government of Telangana.
“India does not have a startup problem. India has a distribution problem. A distribution of capital is too concentrated in Bangalore and Delhi. A distribution of mentorship — too thin in Tier 3 and the North-East. A distribution of opportunity — too narrow for women, persons with disabilities, and founders from socially disadvantaged backgrounds,” said Prateek Deshmukh, Program Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, underlining the importance of Youth Co:Lab.
“More than 40 per cent of the selected ventures are women-led, demonstrating the diversity of talent driving India's innovation ecosystem, “ said Dr. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.