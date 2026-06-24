Six startups win NITI Aayog-backed innovation challenge

New Delhi: Six youth‑led startups from across India were selected winners of the 8th Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge 2026, and each received seed grants and capacity‑building support, the government said on Wednesday.

The startups were selected as winners for developing innovative solutions that advance sustainability through circular economy innovations, sustainable textiles and fashion, and sustainable food systems and water conservation, an official statement said.

The challenge, co‑led by the United Nations Development Programme India and Citi Foundation in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission and implemented by T‑Hub Foundation, drew over 350 applications from 28 states and enrolled 50 high‑potential startups in a three‑month National Springboard Program.