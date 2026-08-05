Six lakh students to receive AI training under Chhattisgarh's new Rs 500 crore mission

Raipur, Aug 5 (IANS): In a major push towards technological advancement and industrial growth, the Chhattisgarh Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved seven significant proposals, including a Rs 500 crore Artificial Intelligence Mission and land allocation for the state’s first heavy earth-moving equipment manufacturing plant.
The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan.
The Council of Ministers cleared the ‘Chhattisgarh State Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mission’ aimed at promoting good governance, new technology, skill development and the digital economy.
Spanning five years with an outlay of Rs 500 crore, the mission will establish 100 AI data labs and five Centres of Excellence. It will support over 300 AI start-ups and provide training to six lakh students and 1.5 lakh government employees.
More than 50 AI-based services will be developed to streamline government operations. Aligned with the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission, the initiative seeks to position Chhattisgarh as a responsive, innovation-driven and future-oriented digital state.
In another key decision, the cabinet approved allocation of land at a concessional rate to Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a “Miniratna PSU,” for setting up a heavy earth-moving equipment manufacturing plant. This will be the state’s first such industry, expected to boost large-scale investment, generate employment for local youth and benefit MSMEs while placing Chhattisgarh on the national industrial map.
The ministers also approved the first phase of the Works and Account Management Information System (WAMIS) for digital management of Public Works Department construction activities. Developed by C-DAC, Pune, the system will handle work sanctioning, e-estimation, e-procurement, e-measurement books, bill payments and quality monitoring on an integrated platform, enhancing transparency and accountability.
Amendments to the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak evam Vikas Yojana were cleared, removing the mandatory earthwork requirement through MGNREGA, allowing construction of cement concrete roads and drains in internal village lanes, and expanding eligibility to all rural roads not covered under other schemes. Funding can be mobilised from NABARD loans, the Environment and Infrastructure Development Fund, and the Mineral Trust Fund.
Further, the cabinet approved a full Rs 15 crore grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the three-year “Anjor LIGHT (Anjor Linked Implementation & Guidance for Holistic Tracking)” technical assistance project to implement “Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision 2047,” focusing on public financial management, PPP ecosystem, green finance and climate-resilient projects with no financial burden on the state.
Finally, the state single nodal agency model was approved for transparent fund utilisation in state schemes through a centralised mother account, ensuring timely payments to beneficiaries and vendors.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.