Six Indians named Rhodes Scholars for 2026 after National selection

In a milestone moment for academic excellence in India, six students have been selected as Rhodes Scholars-Elect for 2026, concluding a rigorous multi-stage national selection held over the weekend.

The cohort reflects a wide range of academic disciplines and geographies—among them a Philosophy student from Mukhtasar in Punjab, a Chemistry student from Kochi in Kerala, and an Economics student from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

The newly named Scholars will head to the University of Oxford in October 2026, joining more than a hundred peers from around the world for fully funded postgraduate study under one of the globe’s most prestigious fellowships.

This year’s selection also includes the ‘Rhodes Scholarship for India in partnership with the Radhakrishnan-Rajan family’, made possible through the generous support of Dr. Mukund Rajan and Mrs. Soumya Rajan.