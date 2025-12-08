Six Indians named Rhodes Scholars for 2026 after National selection

In a milestone moment for academic excellence in India, six students have been selected as Rhodes Scholars-Elect for 2026, concluding a rigorous multi-stage national selection held over the weekend.
The cohort reflects a wide range of academic disciplines and geographies—among them a Philosophy student from Mukhtasar in Punjab, a Chemistry student from Kochi in Kerala, and an Economics student from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.
The newly named Scholars will head to the University of Oxford in October 2026, joining more than a hundred peers from around the world for fully funded postgraduate study under one of the globe’s most prestigious fellowships.
This year’s selection also includes the ‘Rhodes Scholarship for India in partnership with the Radhakrishnan-Rajan family’, made possible through the generous support of Dr. Mukund Rajan and Mrs. Soumya Rajan.
Considered the world’s oldest and most eminent graduate scholarship, the Rhodes Scholarship has been based at Oxford since 1903. India has awarded five scholarships annually since 1947, with alumni entering fields as varied as public policy, literature, law, medicine and scientific research.
Applicants undergo a competitive process involving written submissions, preliminary interviews and a final round before a distinguished selection committee.
The Rhodes Trust seeks candidates with demonstrated academic brilliance, exceptional character, leadership potential, and a commitment to addressing global challenges.
Professor Sir Rick Trainor, CEO of the Rhodes Trust, welcomed the incoming class, saying:
“The Rhodes Trust is delighted to introduce the extraordinary 2026 Class of Rhodes Scholars-Elect who represent cultures and perspectives from every corner of the world… We eagerly anticipate the invaluable contributions these Scholars will make… as they join the community of Rhodes alumni creating a more equitable and sustainable future.”
The Trust has expanded its reach in recent years to reflect global diversity, adding new constituencies including West and East Africa, China, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon & Palestine, and the UAE.
Applications for the 2027 Rhodes Scholarships will open in June 2026.
Further information is available on the Rhodes Trust website.