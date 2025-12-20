Six Indians impress at US Kids Indian Championship

Manesar: Nihal Cheema, Drona Singh Dhull and Prince Bainsla among the boys, and Naaysha S Sinha, Gairat Kaur Kahlon and Shiksha Jain among the girls, were outstanding performers in the fifth edition of the US Kids Golf Indian Championship at Classic Golf and Country Club.

Despite challenging weather conditions and the smog, local golfers made a clean sweep of the titles, with creditable displays in a rather tricky situation. The Tournament Committee reduced the final round for all sections to nine holes because there was insufficient daylight on account of a delayed start.

Nihal Cheema in Boys 8 was the only player to shoot par or better on all three days, emerging as a runaway winner over his main rival, Zowra Sikand. Chandigarh lad Cheema posted rounds of 36-34-33 in his 9-hole rounds. On the final day, he was bogey-free and had three birdies.