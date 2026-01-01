Six everyday ways schools build health learning into the school day

In most government schools, children already know that handwashing is important. The challenge is not awareness, but repetition. National school education data shows that while a majority of schools report having handwashing facilities, many still lack running water or soap on a regular basis, especially near toilets. In some districts, teachers quietly admit that facilities exist “on paper” but are hard to use during a busy school day.

What seems to work better is when hygiene becomes part of the rhythm of the school. In schools connected to Impact Guru Foundation’s Care on Wheels and other project sites, hygiene messages are often reinforced through short Nukkad Nataks held in the school courtyard. These are not performances children sit through silently. They are interactive, emotional, and familiar. In one recurring story, a young character keeps falling sick because he skips washing his hands before eating, while his friend, who washes regularly, keeps playing and attending school. Children shout advice at the characters, laugh, and repeat the lines later. Teachers often mention that after these sessions, reminders about handwashing come from the children themselves, not just from adults.