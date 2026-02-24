Six-day workshop at NIT-R on crystallographic analysis and diffraction techniques

ROURKELA: A six-day mega workshop on Crystallography and Rietveld Refinement Analysis kicked off at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) here on Monday.

Three distinguished scientists from France, Prof Massimo Nespolo, Prof Juan Rodriguez-Carvajal and Dr Claire V Colin, are attending the workshop physically.

Other eminent foreign tutors from Germany and Spain joined the inaugural session in virtual mode.