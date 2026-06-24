Lucknow: Sitapur launches zero-tolerance fire audits after Aliganj disaster

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh (ANI): In the wake of the tragic fire incident in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives, authorities in Sitapur have intensified inspection drives across coaching centres, libraries, hotels and restaurants to check fire safety compliance and structural conditions.

Speaking to ANI, Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Janardan said that multiple establishments have already been shut for failing to meet basic safety requirements.

"We are inspecting coaching centres, libraries, and hotels. There were some safety issues in a couple of libraries; they have been shut and will only operate after proper measures are taken..." he said.

Further, Chief Fire Officer Subhash Singh told ANI that a joint team of senior officials is carrying out inspections under the supervision of the District Magistrate, and flagged serious lapses in fire safety arrangements.

"Under the chairmanship of the DM, all senior officials are conducting the inspection together. Only the coaching centres have fire extinguishers, and those are located in residential buildings. There aren't enough stairs for children to exit, some with steep stairs, and the buildings are old and dilapidated. Their electrical wiring is in disarray, and repairs are essential..." he said.