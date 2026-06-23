Lucknow Coaching Centre Tragedy: Police Register FIR Against Six

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Following the tragic fire incident at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives and left several others injured, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident.

ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar on Tuesday said the team has been constituted on the instructions of the Chief Minister and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

"A special investigation team has been formed on the instructions of the Chief Minister. We are currently inspecting the scene. We will conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects. We will examine the responsibilities of every department in detail. We will submit our report very soon," ADG Praveen Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police have sealed the building in the Aliganj Police Station area where a massive fire claimed at least 15 lives, and entry of the general public has also been prohibited as forensic and fire department teams prepare to collect evidence from the site.

A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident. Police have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.

Police said that three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Shukla and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were taken to the police station after undergoing medical examination, officials said.

Acting on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, four officials were also suspended with immediate effect in connection with the incident.

The suspended officials include Gaurav Kumar, Executive Engineer (Collection), Electricity Department, Jankipuram; Kamlendra Kumar Singh, Fire Station Safety Officer (FSSO), Fire Department, Indira Nagar; Anil Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA); and Pramod Pandey, Junior Engineer, LDA. Police have also initiated legal action in connection with the incident.

At Aliganj Police Station, a case has been registered under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.