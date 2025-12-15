Sisir Radar raises USD 7 million to launch India’s first private L-Band SAR satellite by 2026

Indian space and defence technology startup Sisir Radar has raised USD 7 million in Series A funding, led by 360 ONE Asset, with participation from Shastra VC. The funding will support the launch of India’s first privately developed L-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, scheduled for 2026.

Designed, engineered, and built entirely in India, the satellite will deliver high-resolution, all-weather imagery for applications spanning national security, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management.

Sisir Radar has developed what it claims is the world’s highest-resolution L- and P-band SAR, and has won two Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) challenges to build specialised SAR satellites for the Indian Air Force. The company is also working with key industrial stakeholders across defence and allied sectors to address critical surveillance and detection needs.