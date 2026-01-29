Sirpur Heritage Festival 2026 set to celebrate Buddhist legacy, culture, global connections

Mahasamund: The Sirpur Heritage Festival 2026 is all set to take place from February 1 to 3, 2026, in line with the celebrations of Maghi Purnima. Organised jointly by the District Administration, Mahasamund, and the Sirpur Special Area Development Authority (SADA), it will be held at Sirpur - one of India's most significant ancient Buddhist learning centres, renowned for its rich cultural, architectural, and spiritual heritage.

"Sirpur occupies a distinguished place in Buddhist history.

Once a flourishing monastic and intellectual hub, it is believed to have hosted more than 10,000 Buddhist monks at its peak. The celebrated Chinese scholar and pilgrim Xuanzang (Hsuan-Tsang), who visited Sirpur around 630-645 CE, documented the region's vibrant monasteries, learned scholars, and dynamic intellectual life. In his accounts, Xuanzang also referred to Acharya Nagarjuna, the great Buddhist philosopher associated with the Madhyamaka tradition, who spent significant time in Sirpur and made profound contributions to Buddhist philosophy, particularly the Middle Path (Madhyam Marg) and the concept of Sunyata (Emptiness).