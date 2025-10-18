Sir David Attenborough, 99, breaks record as oldest Daytime Emmy winner

Van Dyke, 98, had earlier set the record in 2024 when he won as Guest Performer in a Daytime Drama Series for Days of Our Lives.

Other winners included Jonathan Jackson of General Hospital and first-time nominee Susan Walters of The Young and the Restless in the supporting acting categories.

Jackson accepted the award for his role as Lucky Spencer, which he first played in 1993. General Hospital also won trophies for Alley Mills as Guest Performer and for its writing team. Mills, 74, earned her second career win for portraying Heather Webber and is widely known for her role as the mother on The Wonder Years.