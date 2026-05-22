Singing of 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in all schools, madrasas in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday asserted that singing of 'Vande Mataram' is compulsory in all schools and madrasas across the state, wherever government funds are used.

The West Bengal government has made the singing of 'Vande Mataram' at assembly prayers compulsory in all madrasas with immediate effect, according to an official order. The order by the Directorate of Madrasah Education came nearly a week after the state's BJP government made singing the national song mandatory in all schools.