Singapore school group to set up over 24 schools in India

Singapore: Singapore's Global School Group (GSG) will set up more than two dozen schools in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next five years, its chairman said on Friday.
At a celebration of his group's 25 years of operating campuses, Chairman Atul Temurnikar said this would be done with an investment of over SGD 200 million (approximately Rs 1,500 crores).
The Singapore-origin global educational group "recently entered into Memoranda of Understanding with the three states to establish more than two dozen schools," he said.
Most of these schools will be in tier-1 cities, with some in tier-2 cities closer to major metros, he said, adding that a site has been finalised at Andhra Pradesh's new capital, Amaravati.
"The investments in more than two dozen greenfield schools will cost about SGD 200 million," Temurnikar told PTI at the event.
GSG has set up more than 20 schools in India since 2011 and operates more than 64 campuses across 11 countries in Asia.
Temurnikar said GSG is also in the final stages of discussions with GIFT City to set up a campus in the duty-free Ahmedabad business zone.
Furthermore, GSG is exploring opportunities to acquire existing schools, as it has done over the past 15 years, to build its network of GSG-brand schools in major cities across India, he said.
The existing GSG schools are in Noida, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and the tier-2 city of Madurai.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.