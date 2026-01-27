Singapore High Commissioner lauds India's 77th Republic Day parade

New Delhi: Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong praised India's Republic Day parade, describing it as "amazing."

In a post on X on Monday, the Singapore High Commissioner in India said, "Clear blue skies today. What a great parade. Amazing. Happy Republic Day! - HC Wong."

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the attendance of Republic Day Chief Guests, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, at the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day.



In a post on X, he said, "Chief Guests President Antonio Costa and President attended the 'At Home' Reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the celebrations of the 77th Republic Day."

He called it a milestone in India-EU relations.