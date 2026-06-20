Singapen Special Task Force conducts over 2,700 awareness campaigns across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan informed the Assembly on Friday that in addition to patrolling and protecting women, more than 2,700 awareness campaigns were conducted by the recently launched Singapen Special Task Force.

According to him, awareness campaigns were organised in 1,315 educational institutions and 1,418 public places. The force also investigated 69 cases and traced a missing child and a woman, safely reuniting them with their families.