Simone Tata dies at 95, leaving behind a lasting mark on Indian retail

Simone Tata, a key figure in the growth of Lakmé and the creation of Trent’s Westside retail chain, died in Mumbai on December 5 at the age of 95. She passed away at Breach Candy Hospital after a brief illness linked to complications of Parkinson’s disease, according to multiple media reports.

Born Simone Naval Dunoyer in Geneva in 1930, she first travelled to India in 1953. Two years later she married Naval H Tata and settled in Mumbai. Her entry into the Tata Group came through Lakmé, where she joined the board in the early 1960s and later became managing director.

She was appointed chairperson in 1982, guiding Lakmé as it expanded into one of India’s most recognisable beauty brands. Her tenure is often credited with establishing a strong domestic cosmetics industry at a time when international products dominated the market.

After Lakmé was sold in the 1990s, the Tata Group used the proceeds to set up Trent Limited. Simone Tata played a central role in building Westside, which went on to shape India’s modern retail landscape. She remained non-executive chairperson of Trent until 2006, leaving behind a corporate framework that still influences the sector.

Her final rites are scheduled at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church in Colaba. She is survived by her son Noel Tata, current chairman of Tata Trusts, and her extended family.