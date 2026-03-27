Silver Stories at Saubhagya

Designing each piece is a collaborative effort. “Both of us have studied jewellery design,” Garv says, adding, “We work closely with our designers and carefully curate themes. While we have designed a few pieces ourselves, it is largely a team effort. We have a team of around 12 to 15 people who help bring these designs to life until the piece is ready for a customer.”



Among their standout creations is a distinctive kasu mala, which Gunankk describes as one of their signature designs. “You may have seen regular kasu malas, but ours is slightly different. The finishing is so intricate that some clients even use it to adorn the idols or framed photos in their homes. Others gift it to their parents or wear it as a single statement piece for parties. Traditionally, kasu malas feature only Goddess Lakshmi. But we felt that there are so many deities and temple motifs that could be incorporated. In our design, each coin carries a different engraving of a deity or temple element, so in a way you are wearing your roots and traditions.”