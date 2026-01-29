Silver rush: Kerala emerging as a magnet for retirement living

KOCHI: Kerala’s silver economy — comprising products and services catering to people over 50 — is gathering pace, with senior living facilities springing up across the state as demographic shifts, migration and changing family structures redraw the contours of ageing.

With children increasingly settled abroad and joint families giving way to nuclear households, organised senior care is no longer a fringe concept.

Backed by favourable climate, affordable cost of living and strong healthcare ecosystem, the state is fast positioning itself as a preferred retirement destination — for Keralites, other Indians and even foreigners.